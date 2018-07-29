St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing St. Louis County man.

Police say 60-year-old Osman Francis Ingraham Jr. was last seen walking away from his residence at 7 a.m. on Friday. Ingraham suffers from bi-Polar disorder and does not have access to his medication.

He is described as white, 5’10” tall, and weighs 135 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact their nearest law enforcement agency or St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.