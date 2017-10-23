St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing west county man.

Police say 69-year-old Timothy Conrad left his Wildwood residence at around 8 p.m. Wednesday. He was seen a couple of hours later walking with a cane from a CVS near Manchester Road and Clarkson Road. Police say Conrad’s wife found two suicide notes left by her husband.

Conrad suffers from depression, anxiety, bi-polar disorder, along with physical pain due to multiple medical conditions and has limited mobility as a result.

Conrad is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches in height, 230 pounds and has white hair, blue eyes, medium complexion, with a white mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and a white and black striped shirt.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.