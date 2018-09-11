Spanish Lake, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for the sister of woman found dead in their Spanish Lake home.

Police say 57-year-old Sylvia Brown hasn’t been seen since Saturday. Her sister was discovered on Monday deceased in their home in the 2500 block of Dukeland Drive. There’s no word on the cause of the woman’s death.

Police are concerned that Brown may have been the victim of a crime. She suffers from multiple medical conditions, including diabetes.

Brown is described as black, 5’09” in height, weighing 190 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with any information should call 9-1-1 or St. Louis County Police at at 636-529-8210.

.