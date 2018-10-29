St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing south county man.

Police say 26-year-old Joshua White hasn’t been seen since last Tuesday. White suffers from bipolar disorder and has been without his medication. Police say he’s known to frequent South County Mall.

Whiten is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches in height, 175 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a red Cardinals hat, white coat, black pants, and black shoes.

Police say White could be with 28-year-old Jessica Ebers. She’s described as white, 5 feet 3 inches in height, 175 pounds, with red hair, green eyes, and a fair complexion.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.