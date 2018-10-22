Florissant, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing Florissant man.

Police say 22-year-old Donyell Harris was last seen early Monday morning on a Facebook live stream video consuming a large amount of prescription pills and making suicidal statements.

Harris is described as black, 5 feet 11 inches in height, 194 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, a dark complexion, and ablack beard and moustache, He was last seen wearing grey t-shirt and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.