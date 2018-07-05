St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Updated at 4:00 p.m. 7/5/2018 St. Louis County Police say a woman who had been the subject of an endangered person advisory has returned home safely.

Earlier post An endangered person advisory has been issued by the St. Louis County Police Department. Tammy Franks, a 32-year-old African-American female has been reported missing following an incident in the 9800 block of Lorna Lane in St. Louis around 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. Ms. Franks is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, light complexion – last seen wearing a black tank top and white shorts. She could be driving a 2015 Hyundai Accent with Missouri license FR4-H5U. If you have any information, please dial 911 or contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.