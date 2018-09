St. Louis Police say a man having a diminished mental capacity has wondered away from his home and may be in danger. Thirty-eight-year-old Tony Taylor of Jennings walked away from his home in the 86 hundred block of Jennings Station Road around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Taylor is a 5’4″ African-American man, weighing 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes with a medium complexion.

Anyone if any information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call police.