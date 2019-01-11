Chesterfield, MO (KTRS) An Endangered SILVER Advisory is in effect for a missing Chesterfield man.

Police say 62-year-old James Markey, who suffers from schizophrenia, hasn’t been seen since 7 p.m. Thursday. Markey took a facility shuttle from Briarcrest Estates Senior Living Center in Chesterfield, MO to the John Cochran VA Hospital on Grand Boulevard. He missed the shuttle back to Briarcrest Estates, so he took a Metro bus and ended up at an Arby’s on South Manchester Road in Brentwood.

Markey borrowed a phone to call his sister. He then left Arby’s on foot at 7:00 p.m.

Markey is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches in height, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has gray facial hair stubble and no teeth. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and brown New Balance shoes.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.