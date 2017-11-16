Bridgeton, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for a missing elderly man.

Police say 86-year-old Esteban Sanchez Charro was in a car outside of Walmart on St. Charles Rock Road waiting for his son, who was inside shopping Thursday morning. When the son returned, his father was gone.

Charro is described as a white male, 5’02”, 120 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark brown hat, a gray vest, a gray shirt, a black jacket, khaki pants and dark brown shoes. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with any information should immediately call 911 or the Bridgeton Police at 314 739-7557.