Crestwood, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for a missing elderly man from Poplar Bluff.

Police say 77-year-old David Willis was last seen Sunday afternoon near the 5400 block of Route T. He was headed to Crestwood but never arrived.

Willis suffers from dementia and diabetes. He is described as white, height 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown color baseball hat, bib overalls, and tennis shoes. He is believed to be driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer 4 door bearing Missouri, WD7A8X.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crestwood Police at 314-729-4800.

