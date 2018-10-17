St. Charles, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for a missing St. Charles woman.

Police say 61-year-old Christine Bray was last seen leaving her residence in the 1200 block of Trails of Sunbrookon around 1 p,m. Sunday. She suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety, depression, and has shown recent signs of dementia.

Bray is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches in height, 340 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black v-neck t-shirt with a pink collar, black leggings with blue accents, and black and pink shoes.

Anyone with any information should call the St. Charles Police Department at 314-713-1703.