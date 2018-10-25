The wonderful and fabulous John Carney is giving away an evening with John Goodman and dinner, too!

He is facilitating an auction through his foundation, Carney’s Kids, which will allow you to bid on this opportunity.

The winner of this auction receives two tickets to the John Goodman ‘Big Lebowski’ Interview/Screening event Friday, November 2 at the Tivoli Theatre. Auction includes dinner for two at the Tavolo, 6118 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO. John will be there on-hand as the evening’s host!

