Ernest Hemingway’s Second Life as a Spy

Nicholas Reynolds is the author of “Writer, Sailor, Solider, Spy: Ernest Hemingway’s Secret Adventures.” In this book, Nicholas dove deep into the claims that Ernest Hemingway may have acted as a spy during World War II. Nicholas joined Jon Grayson to talk about this claims which he addresses in the book.

