Chesterfield, MO (KTRS) The Renewable Fuels Association is teaming up with the National Corn Growers Association to educate the public on the benefits of ethanol – and how using the alternative fuel can impact local farmers.

According to RFA Vice-President of Industry Relations Robert White, “A lot of motorcyclist believe that even 10 percent ethanol is an issue for the motorcycles, and we hope that using a standard motorcycle with some adjustments to the carburetor to run E-85 really highlights that the compatibility should not be a concern”

The custom-made, ethanol-powered bike was featured on Discovery’s American Chopper earlier this month. The bike is currently touring the country – making a stop in Chesterfield Friday morning.

The 10% ethanol blended gasoline (E10) is approved for use by all bike manufacturers. The homegrown fuel is cleaner, and cooler burning and is made from renewable resources grown by America’s corn farmers.