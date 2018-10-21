The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 72-year-old Devon Golding was convicted Friday. Golding, who had practiced in University City, and eight others were indicted in July 2017 and accused of a conspiracy that ran from 2009 to 2012. Prosecutors say Golding and others paid kickbacks to doctors who sent blood and urine samples to a lab run by co-conspirators. The lab would bill Medicare and Medicaid and kick money back to the doctors.

Golding will be sentenced in January.

In 2015, Golding was sentenced to four months behind bars and ordered to repay more than $145,000 for fraudulent billing.

His medical license was revoked in 2016.