St, Louis, MO (KTRS) The region is experiencing dangerous heat.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures in the mid to the upper 90’s are in the forecast with heat index values of up to 110 degree.

Health experts warn of heat related illness as a result of long term exposure. The public is advised to stay in air conditioning, drink plenty of water, and check on the elderly and disabled. Those in need of a cooling center should call the United Way at 2-1-1.

It’s also advised to bring pets indoors. Anyone who sees an animal in distress should call 9-1-1 or the Humane Society at 314-647-4400.