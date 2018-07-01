St. Louis, MO (KTRS) It’s another day of extreme heat.

The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning until 7 p.m. Sunday. This means temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 90’s with heat index values over 100 degrees.

Health experts are warning of the risks of heat related illnesses. It’s advised to stay in an air conditioned area, drink plenty of water, and check on the elderly and disabled. Those in need of a cooling center should call the United Way at 2-1-1.

In north St. Louis County, a cooling center has been set up at the North County Recreation Complex at 2577 Redman Avenue (63136). It will remain operational around the clock as long as needed to provide relief from the heat.

The Humane Society is also offering cooling centers for pets and people at its locations. Anyone who sees an animal in distress should call 9-1-1 or the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.