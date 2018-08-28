(KTRS) ST. LOUIS MO Around 60 Bi-State police agencies beefed up patrols over the weekend for “Saturation Saturday”. Mother’s Against Drunk Driving partners this operation saying everyday 29 people die from alcohol related accidents. These fatal DWI accidents cost the United States more than 44 billion dollars annually. St. Louis Metropolitan Police informed KTRS they did not have any DWI arrests during that period but did write 71 traffic citations. SLMPD said “Saturation Saturday” is a successful campaign of deterrence around the Holiday weekends.