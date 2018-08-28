St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dangerous heat continues today for the region.

The National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning is in place until 7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid nineties, with a heat index value of up to 107.

Meanwhile, the City of St. Louis Health Department is urging the public to take precautions to prevent heat related illnesses.

Heat Related Health and Safety Tips for People:

 Avoid poorly ventilated areas and prolonged work in the sun.

 Keep plenty of fluids on hand and try to stay in, or take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.

 Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

 Wear light weight loose fitting clothing.

 Never leave children unattended in a vehicle. Check the backseat. During extreme heat vehicle temperatures can reach lethal levels in a matter of minutes.

 Continuously check on family members, neighbors, elderly, chronically ill, and friends. If they have air conditioning available, encourage them to use it.

 Replace Salt and Minerals: Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.

 If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage or taking salt tablets.

The health department is also reminding the public to take precautions for pets.

Heat Related Health and Safety Tips for Pets:

 In extreme heat, it is important that pets are in an air conditioned environment.

 Never leave pets alone in a vehicle. If you see a pet in an unattended vehicle, call 911.

 Watch for coolant leaking from your vehicle. A pet drinking just a small amount can cause death.

 Do not force your animal to exercise after a meal in hot, humid weather. Limit exercise to the early morning or evening hours.

 Never leave your pet standing on asphalt surfaces, as they can burn their paws.

Cooldown St. Louis is helping area seniors and the disabled with their air-conditioning and utilities; and area low-income households may also apply for utility assistance only, at 314-241-7668, or www.Cooldownstlouis.org.

Immediately report animals in distress by calling 9-1-1 or to the City of St. Louis Citizens’ Service Bureau at 314-622-4800, reporting online at www.stlouis-mo.gov/csb, or by tweeting to @stlcsb. You can also contact Stray Rescue of St. Louis at 314-771-6121 ext 255 or the Humane Society of Missouri at 314-647-4400.