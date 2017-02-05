Fabbri Tears ACL, Out for Season

Agostino, Paajarvi Get Called Up
The St. Louis Blues announced early Sunday afternoon that Robby Fabbri will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL. Fabbri suffered the injury in the first couple minutes of the Blues’ 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.
The injury hits as the Blues prepare for a five-game road trip, starting in Philadelphia on Monday night. The 21-year old Fabbri had put up 11 goals and 18 assists in 51 games this season. His dynamic presence will be almost impossible to replace.
Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi have been called up from the Chicago Wolves,
