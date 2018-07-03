St. Louis, MO (KTRS) After a 4-year hiatus, the Fair St. Louis Airshow is back.

Captain Steve Gustafson of the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team noted, “We’ve been as far south as El Salvador Central America, Acapulco, to Nova Scotia Canada, Abbotsford Canada… all over everywhere. And we’re glad to be back in St. Louis.”

Fair St. Louis opens July 4th, and returns Friday and Saturday – July 6th and 7th. However, if you want to see the Boeing Air Show, you will need to attend Wednesday, as no shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The shows are scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm and 6:45 pm.

Jason Derulo is headlining Friday night and Martina McBride is taking the stage on Saturday. You can celebrate America’s birthday by watching the fireworks over the iconic St. Louis skyline.