St. Louis, MO (KTRS) After 4 years in Forest Park, Fair St. Louis will return to the newly renovated Gateway Arch National Park this week. The 103,000 square foot museum is complete and scheduled to re-open Tuesday. The fair begins on Wednesday, July 4th and will return on Friday July 6th and Saturday July 7th. The parade is scheduled for 9:30 Wednesday morning – and spectators are invited to follow the last float and join the procession as it makes its way to the Arch grounds for the opening of the fair. The return to the Arch grounds also means the return of daily air shows – which were not held while the fair was in Forest Park. Fairgoers can also expect nightly fireworks – along with performances by Jason Derulo, Martina McBride, and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.