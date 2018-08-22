Cooler weather is on its way. And with these crisp temperatures is the need for warm drinks that are make a perfect companion. We did the work for you and found four drinks that hit the spot and taste oh so yummy.
Forget traditional ciders and ales—these Fall Harvest Cocktails aren’t your garden variety libations.
From a homemade Sweet Potato Latte to a classic Sparkling Pumpkin Spice Cocktail, the below seasonal favorites are perfect to sip on whether you’re sitting fireside, hosting guests or snuggled up on the couch watching holiday movies.
Sweet Potato Latte
Recipe Credit: HUROM
INGREDIENTS
- ¾ cup of milk
- 1 ½ tsp of honey
- One half of a sweet potato
- A quarter of a banana
- 6 almonds
DIRECTIONS
Boil sweet potato (keep peel on) and slice into small cubes. Close the juice cap on your juicer and pour milk into the chamber. Insert honey, sweet potato, banana and almonds in order. Enjoy! Pour over ice if desired.
Dark and Stormy
Recipe Credit: Brooklyn Crafted
INGREDIENTS
- 1 oz good light rum (Appleton)
- 5 oz Brooklyn Crafted Extra Spicy Ginger Beer
- 1 oz good dark rum (Meyers)
DIRECTIONS
In an 8oz glass with ice, combine your light rum and Brooklyn Crafted Extra Spicy Ginger Beer. When mixed, float your dark rum on top, garnish with a lemon or lime wedge and enjoy!
Orange Cinnamon Blossom Wine
Recipe Credit: Santa Margherita
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bottle of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG
- 1/2 lemon
- 1/2 orange
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 whole cloves
- 3 whole allspice
- 2 cinnamon sticks
DIRECTIONS
Rinse lemon and orange and thinly slice them, discarding seeds; quarter the orange slices. Put fruit in a 4- to 5-quart pan. Add honey, sugar (use the smaller amount if you prefer drinks on the tart side, the larger if you want a sweeter flavor), cloves and allspice. With a knife, cut the cinnamon sticks lengthwise into thinner strips. Add cinnamon and 2 cups water to pan; bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and boil gently for 5 minutes. Pour Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG into hot citrus base and heat until steaming, about 8 minutes. Keep warm over low heat. Ladle into heatproof cups or wineglasses.
Sparkling Pumpkin Spice Cocktail
Recipe Credit: Sparkling Ice
INGREDIENTS
- 2 oz honey whiskey
- ½ oz lemon juice
- 1 tbsp pumpkin puree
- 4 oz Sparkling Ice Crisp Apple
- Whipped cream
- Pumpkin pie spice
DIRECTIONS
Pour whiskey, lemon juice, and pumpkin puree into a cocktail shaker with the ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass and float with Sparkling Ice Crisp Apple. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.