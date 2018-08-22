Cooler weather is on its way. And with these crisp temperatures is the need for warm drinks that are make a perfect companion. We did the work for you and found four drinks that hit the spot and taste oh so yummy.

Forget traditional ciders and ales—these Fall Harvest Cocktails aren’t your garden variety libations.

From a homemade Sweet Potato Latte to a classic Sparkling Pumpkin Spice Cocktail , the below seasonal favorites are perfect to sip on whether you’re sitting fireside, hosting guests or snuggled up on the couch watching holiday movies.

Sweet Potato Latte

Recipe Credit: HUROM

INGREDIENTS

¾ cup of milk

1 ½ tsp of honey

One half of a sweet potato

A quarter of a banana

6 almonds

DIRECTIONS

Boil sweet potato (keep peel on) and slice into small cubes. Close the juice cap on your juicer and pour milk into the chamber. Insert honey, sweet potato, banana and almonds in order. Enjoy! Pour over ice if desired.

Dark and Stormy

Recipe Credit: Brooklyn Crafted

INGREDIENTS

1 oz good light rum (Appleton)

5 oz Brooklyn Crafted Extra Spicy Ginger Beer

1 oz good dark rum (Meyers)

DIRECTIONS

In an 8oz glass with ice, combine your light rum and Brooklyn Crafted Extra Spicy Ginger Beer. When mixed, float your dark rum on top, garnish with a lemon or lime wedge and enjoy!

Orange Cinnamon Blossom Wine