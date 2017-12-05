Lemay, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing Lemay man.

Police say 20-year-old Haven Liebmann hasn’t been heard from since finishing the night shift at a south county Steak ‘n Shake on December 1st. Family members learned that he was missing when he didn’t show up for work the next night. They claim this is uncharacteristic of him.

“This Eagle Scout never misses work and regularly picks up as many shifts at his job as he can. Last December he risked life and limb through the ice storm to fulfill his duties at Steak n’ Shake and not leave his coworkers in the lurch.” said Suzanne Holzworth, Liebmann’s aunt.

Holzworth also said after his shift, her nephew messaged a friend that he was going to take one of his early morning walks. Haven regularly walks through his neighborhood to nearby Jefferson Barracks park after a long night at the restaurant, around 4 a.m.

Liebmann is described as a white male,6’2”, weighing 140lbs, with dark blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Navy issue long black coat, yellow t-shirt, black pants, and light gray tennis shoes (possible whole fedora).

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Louis County Police 636-529-8225. Please reference Police Report 17-60887.