Family Of Seven Hospitalized Following Overnight House Fire In North City

St. Louis, MO Â (KTRS) Â A family of seven, including five children are hospitalized in critical condition following an overnight house fire in north St. Louis. Firefighters responded to the burning home along the 4600 block of Evans at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said the family had to be […]

St. Louis, MO Â (KTRS) Â A family of seven, including five children are hospitalized in critical condition following an overnight house fire in north St. Louis.

Firefighters responded to the burning home along the 4600 block of Evans at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said the family had to be rescued from the second story of the home. Mosby also said the home didn’t have any working smoke detectors.

“There was one smoke alarm in the dwelling on the second floor that we were able to locate however it didn’t appear to have a battery inside.” said Mosby.

All seven family members suffered smoke inhalation. The five children range in age from 10-months-old to 5-years-old.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.