Family, public pay last respects to Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The family of the late Chuck Berry along with friends and fans are paying their last respects to the rock ‘n roll icon this weekend at the Pageant in St. Louis. Joe Edwards, owner of Blueberry Hill where Berry performed hundreds of shows over the years, asked everyone to raise a toast in Berry’s memory at 10 p.m. (CT) Saturday. Sunday, the family has scheduled a public memorial open to the public at the Pageant Concert Club from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, with services to follow. The family has said passes will be handed out to the first 300 fans in line, beginning at 11:30 a.m., to attend the services.