As the Gateway City, St. Louis has a rich culture and heritage which has been shared the world over. This has been made possible by the many famous African American St. Louisans, who have triumphed on screen, stage, and more. Our wonderful city has created a powerhouse of talent that can be read in books (Maya Angelou), on television (This Is Us’ Sterling Brown), music history (Chuck Berry), sports (Jackie Joyner Kersee), and many more.
As residents of this illustrious city, we sometimes take for granted all of the talent that has come by way of our roots. But there is no mistake that some of the world’s most talented individuals have come by way of the city located near the Mighty Mississippi River.
For Black History Month, we are sharing a list of Famous African American St. Louisans who helped to pave the way for others:
Akon
Devon Alexander
Maya Angelou
Josephine Baker
Fontella Bass
Cool Papa Bell
Chuck Berry
Fred Berry
Lou Brock
Sterling Brown
Nell Carter
Cedric the Entertainer
Chingy
Lovell Crawford
Billy Davis Jr
Miles Davis
Domino
Katherine Dunham
Redd Foxx
Dick Gregory
Robert Guilliame
Moses Gunn
Donny Hathaway
Larry Hughes
Ronald Isley
Scott Joplin
Jackie Joyner Kersee
Jenifer Lewis
Sonny Liston
Nelly
Ann Peebles
Dred Scott
Kimora Lee Simmons
Ozzie Smith
Leon Spinks
Cory Spinks
SZA
Guy Torry
Joe Torry
Ike Turner
Maxine Waters
Mykelti Williams
Angela Winbush
Join us in celebrating our rather extensive list of some of the world’s best and brightest people of color. We salute them during Black History Month, and all year long.