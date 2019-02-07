As the Gateway City, St. Louis has a rich culture and heritage which has been shared the world over. This has been made possible by the many famous African American St. Louisans, who have triumphed on screen, stage, and more. Our wonderful city has created a powerhouse of talent that can be read in books (Maya Angelou), on television (This Is Us’ Sterling Brown), music history (Chuck Berry), sports (Jackie Joyner Kersee), and many more.

As residents of this illustrious city, we sometimes take for granted all of the talent that has come by way of our roots. But there is no mistake that some of the world’s most talented individuals have come by way of the city located near the Mighty Mississippi River.

For Black History Month, we are sharing a list of Famous African American St. Louisans who helped to pave the way for others:

Akon

Devon Alexander

Maya Angelou

Josephine Baker

Fontella Bass

Cool Papa Bell

Chuck Berry

Fred Berry

Lou Brock

Sterling Brown

Nell Carter

Cedric the Entertainer

Chingy

Lovell Crawford

Billy Davis Jr

Miles Davis

Domino

Katherine Dunham

Redd Foxx

Dick Gregory

Robert Guilliame

Moses Gunn

Donny Hathaway

Larry Hughes

Ronald Isley

Scott Joplin

Jackie Joyner Kersee

Jenifer Lewis

Sonny Liston

Nelly

Ann Peebles

Dred Scott

Kimora Lee Simmons

Ozzie Smith

Leon Spinks

Cory Spinks

SZA

Guy Torry

Joe Torry

Ike Turner

Maxine Waters

Mykelti Williams

Angela Winbush

Join us in celebrating our rather extensive list of some of the world’s best and brightest people of color. We salute them during Black History Month, and all year long.