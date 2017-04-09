Fans, music royalty pay respects to Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Fans began lining up before dawn Sunday to pay their final respects to Chuck Berry, the rock ‘n roll legend who passed away last month at the age of 90. The family held a public viewing of his open casket at the Pageant Concert Club on Delmar Boulevard, which had been cordoned off by police. Fans had also covered the statue of Berry a few blocks away with flowers and personal notes of tribute. Inside the Pageant, floral arrangements lined either side of his casket. Among those sending flowers included Michael McDonald, formerly of the Doobie Brothers and a native of St. Louis, and the Rolling Stones, who sent an arrangement designed in the form of a guitar. Attached to the inside of the lid of Berry’s casket was a bright red Gibson electric guitar. Music luminaries who attended also included Paul Shaffer, best known for his decades leading his band for David Letterman’s show. The family held a service for Berry following the public viewing before and gave out passes to the first 300 fans in line. A private burial followed.