Fans Pay Tribute To Late Music Legend Chuck Berry

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Fans are honoring the late music legend Chuck Berry with a memorial in the Delmar loop.

Fans have been leaving flowers, candles, and signs at the foot of his stature along Delmar to pay tribute to the rock and roll pioneer since the news was announced about his death. Berry passed away at his Wentzville home on Saturday at the age of 90.

Meanwhile, Berry’s death comes just weeks before the release of his first new studio album in four decades. Blueberry Hill owner and friend of Berry, Joe Edwards calls the album titled “Chuck” “sensational.”

Berry’s last studio album was released in 1979.

Details on funeral arrangements haven’t been released.