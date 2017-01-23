Farmer Dave Talks About How Farmers May Be Feeding Their Cattle Skittles

There was a recent story about a truck spilling hundreds of thousands of Skittles which were in route to a cattle farm. John Carney was wondering if farmers actually feed their cows Skittles so he turned to our very own Farmer Dave for the answers.

By Brady Hempen