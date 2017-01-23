Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Mizzou vs Ole Miss 1 21 17

You are here: Home \ News from Carney \ Farmer Dave Talks About How Farmers May Be Feeding Their Cattle Skittles

Farmer Dave Talks About How Farmers May Be Feeding Their Cattle Skittles

News from Carney

Farmer Dave Talks About How Farmers May Be Feeding Their Cattle Skittles

There was a recent story about a truck spilling hundreds of thousands of Skittles which were in route to a cattle farm. John Carney was wondering if farmers actually feed their cows Skittles so he turned to our very own Farmer Dave for the answers.

Written by:
2017/01/23 2:13 PM

There was a recent story about a truck spilling hundreds of thousands of Skittles which were in route to a cattle farm. John Carney was wondering if farmers actually feed their cows Skittles so he turned to our very own Farmer Dave for the answers.

Cattle-Feed

Tagged: , , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Brady Hempen

Related posts

Nothing found.

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!