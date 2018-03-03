FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is charged with second-degree animal abuse for allegedly shooting a dog and hitting the animal in the head with a hammer.

Charges were filed Thursday against 56-year-old Jason Edward Hampton of Farmington. He is jailed on $10,000 bond and does not have a listed attorney.

A probable cause statement says the dog, Trooper, belonged to someone else. Authorities say Hampton shot and paralyzed the dog and then struck the animal in the head to try and kill it.

The probable cause statement says the dog was placed in a sack and dumped in a ditch in late January or early February.

Trooper survived. Organizers of a fundraiser say he is showing signs of improvement. More than $6,000 has been raised on the dog’s behalf.