(KTRS) One person is dead and another seriously injured after a head on collision in Jefferson county Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 43 year-old Michael J. Hoyle of Fredericktown Missouri failed to make a turn on Highway 110 near Upper Plattin Rd. Wednesday and hit another vehicle head-on. Hoyle died on the scene. The MSHP says Hoyle was not wearing a seatbelt.