Fatal Shooting In North County Being Investigated

Florissant, MO  (KTRS) Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in north county. Investigators say officers responded to what was initially reported as a vehicle accident at the intersection of New Halls Ferry and Green Grass Drive in Florissant at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old man inside

2017/04/04 9:35 AM
Florissant, MO  (KTRS) Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in north county.

Investigators say officers responded to what was initially reported as a vehicle accident at the intersection of New Halls Ferry and Green Grass Drive in Florissant at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old man inside of vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old woman inside of the vehicle also suffered a gunshot wound. She is hospitalized in stable condition. A second female inside of the vehicle was uninjured.

There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The name of the deceased victim hasn’t been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

