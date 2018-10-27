PITTSBURGH (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department intends to file hate crime and other charges against the man accused in a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 people.

In a statement Saturday, Sessions said the killings were “reprehensible and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation.”

That echoes earlier comments from President Donald Trump, who said such shooters should receive the death penalty and “suffer the ultimate price.

“The United States attorney in Pittsburgh said federal charges could be filed as soon as Saturday.