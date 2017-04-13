Felicia Day Talks About Her Role on the New Season of Mystery Science Theater 3000

Felicia Day will be starring in the new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 which will be released on Netflix tomorrow. Felicia Day joined Jon Grayson to talk about the new season and her extensive career.

