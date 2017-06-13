FEMA And Lowe’s Team Up To Help Flood Victims

Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) FEMA and Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores are teaming up to provide free information on making homes stronger and safer.

Through this program, FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand at participating Lowe’s stores to offer home improvement tips along with methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters.

FEMA advisors will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11 through Monday, June 19 and from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 20 at the following locations:

Lowe’s Home Improvement

165 Mall Road

Hollister, MO 65672

Lowe’s Home Improvement

1212 Kirkwood Road

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Lowe’s Home Improvement

2300 N. Bishop Ave.

Rolla, MO 65401

Lowe’s Home Improvement

1490 Clemon Drive

Neosho, MO 64850