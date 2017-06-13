Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

FEMA And Lowe’s Team Up To Help Flood Victims

2017/06/13 8:08 AM
FEMA And Lowe’s Team Up To Help Flood Victims

Jefferson City, MO  (KTRS)  FEMA and Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores are teaming up to provide free information on making homes stronger and safer.

Through this program, FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand at participating Lowe’s stores to offer home improvement tips along with methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters.

FEMA advisors will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11 through Monday, June 19 and from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 20 at the following locations:
Lowe’s Home Improvement
165 Mall Road
Hollister, MO 65672
Lowe’s Home Improvement
1212 Kirkwood Road
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Lowe’s Home Improvement
2300 N. Bishop Ave.
Rolla, MO 65401
Lowe’s Home Improvement
1490 Clemon Drive
Neosho, MO 64850

