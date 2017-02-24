Female suspect turns herself in for stabbing at GM plant

( KTRS ) Police in Wentzville are investigating after a woman working inside the GM assembly plant was stabbed five times. The attack happened Wednesday night. Police report that a female suspect surrendered herself to Wentzville police around 5:30 Thursday evening and charges were expected to be filed Friday morning. Police say the victim’s injuries […]
( KTRS ) Police in Wentzville are investigating after a woman working inside the GM assembly plant was stabbed five times.
The attack happened Wednesday night. Police report that a female suspect surrendered herself to Wentzville police around 5:30 Thursday evening and charges were expected to be filed Friday morning.
Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
The GM plant operates around the clock. Security was increased in November after threats against minorities were discovered on restroom walls.
