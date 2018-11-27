The Illinois State Police have identified two men and a woman wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting investigation of a Fenton Missouri man. Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Moses of the 900 block of Tree Trails Lane was found early Friday morning shot to death inside his truck on Route 3 in Sauget, Illinois, across from the night clubs. The three people wanted for questioning were seen with Moses before he was shot in his truck. Authorities say Moses was alone in his truck at the time he was shot.