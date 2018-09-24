Ferguson, MO (KTRS) A Ferguson-based non-profit is entering its fifth year of providing a unique job training service.

Since its inception in late 2013, Jobs and More STL has provided job training to more than 150 people of a wide range of ages, but mainly to those 18 to 25. It was founded by Ferguson resident Adrian Shropshire. The retired union carpenter said the program has 75% success rate.

It’s modeled after an Ohio job training program that began in 2000, which his mother Jessie Shropshire was involved.I It offers more than help with job placement, resume writing and your other basic job training skills. Shropsire said local program really took off during the Ferguson unrest.

“We talk about soft skills and that is critical. Being trustworthy, being dependable, being accountable, those are things we bring to the front.” Shropshire explained.

Although a majority of the classes are held at the Ferguson Library, it’s a program that will travel.

“We don’t charge for any of our classes.We go any were in the county, we go to St. Charles County, whereever there’s need.” said Shropshire.

More information about Jobs & More STL is available online at jobsandmorestl.org

You may also call at 314-922-5059 or email at jobsandmorestl@outlook.com