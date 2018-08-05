Ferguson, MO (KTRS) Ferguson’s annual 4th annual Unity Weekend wrapped up on Sunday.

Hundreds attended the three day event themed “Ever Body Welcome. It offered a wide variety of activities, including a job fair, entertainment, and a school backpack giveaway for kids. Most importantly, it served as opportunity to bring the community together as Assistant Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall explains, “We’re letting our community know that we care, we’re all in this together, and we want nothing, but the best for everyone.”

As part of Unity weekend, a candlelight vigil was also held to remember those who died as a result of violence.