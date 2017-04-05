Ferguson Voters Re-Elect Mayor James Knowles

Ferguson, MO (KTRS) Mayor James Knowles will continue to lead the city of Ferguson after a victory in Tuesday’s election. Knowles was elected to serve a third term after beating out Councilwoman Ella Jones with 57% of the vote. Knowles say one of his goals moving forward is to focus his attention on the voters […]

Ferguson, MO (KTRS) Mayor James Knowles will continue to lead the city of Ferguson after a victory in Tuesday’s election.

Knowles was elected to serve a third term after beating out Councilwoman Ella Jones with 57% of the vote. Knowles say one of his goals moving forward is to focus his attention on the voters who did not support him.

“I’m the mayor of all the people. That’s what I aspire to be and so that’s going to be my focus, making sure that those other individuals who didn’t support me recognize that they have a mayor who is listening to them, who’s responsive to them, and is obviously caring about their concerns, so that’s my focus.”

This was the first time Knowles faced the voters in an election since the civil unrest in Ferguson back in 2014. That unrest was sparked by the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown during a confrontation with then Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson.

“I’m hoping that as we move forward that we recognize that we all want the same thing. We’re all here for the same purpose, which is our community.”

During her concession speech, Jones said this is an opportunity to move forward. “We’re going to take this momentum and we’re gonna continue to hold James Knowles accountable.”

Jones also said her defeat in the election “is not a loss.”

“Don’t take it as a loss” Jones told a packed filled room of supporters at her Watch Party. She added,” This is we are moving forward and we have enough people to make some changes. Our mantra is Unite For Change and people did unite and this has made some changes. However, if he (Knowles) believes it’s over, it’s not.”

Knowles gained worldwide attention during the Ferguson unrest in 2014, but his victory speech wasn’t in the spotlight, since members of the press weren’t allowed to attend his watch party. Knowles said he did this at the request of his supporters.

”By no means we’re we wanting to be evasive, but we wanted it to be a place for the residents.” Knowles explained.

Knowles added that his supporters didn’t want his Watch Party to turn into a media circus.

Knowles did allow media interviews afterwards.