Fire At West County Catholic Church Being Investigated

Creve Coeur, MO (KTRS) The cause of a fire at a west county church is being investigated.
A fire broke out Tuesday night in the sanctuary at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Creve Coeur. No one was injured in the fire, but the church was heavily damaged.
Wednesday morning Mass was moved to the parish school next door.
