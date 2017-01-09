Fire breaks out at retirement village in Chesterfield

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

( KTRS ) A fire forced some residents out of their apartments at a retirement village Sunday night. The fire, at the Friendship Village retirement community in Chesterfield, was called in around 9:30 pm last night. Fire crews were able to douse the flames and say they believe the fire was started by a ventilation […]

2017/01/09 1:35 AM
( KTRS ) A fire forced some residents out of their apartments at a retirement village Sunday night.

The fire, at the Friendship Village retirement community in Chesterfield, was called in around 9:30 pm last night. Fire crews were able to douse the flames and say they believe the fire was started by a ventilation fan in a bathroom.

No residents were injured and all were allowed back into their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

