Fire breaks out at retirement village in Chesterfield

( KTRS ) A fire forced some residents out of their apartments at a retirement village Sunday night.
The fire, at the Friendship Village retirement community in Chesterfield, was called in around 9:30 pm last night. Fire crews were able to douse the flames and say they believe the fire was started by a ventilation fan in a bathroom.
No residents were injured and all were allowed back into their homes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
