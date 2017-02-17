Fire Destroys Main Building Of Bogey Hills Country Club

St. Charles County, MO (KTRS) A three-alarm fire is to blame for destroying the main building of the Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles County.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze at around midnight. It took several hours to bring the fire under control. No one was injured in the fire.

Owner Angel Walters Likens says several weddings were scheduled at the club, and she is working with couples to make other arrangements. She also post this message on Facebook : “I am crushed but know that God will lead me. Thank you to everyone for all your support.”

There’s no word on what may have sparked the blaze.