St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Firefighters are still on the scene putting out hot spots from a massive warehouse fire in south St. Louis.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m Wednesday in the basement of Park Warehouse Services in the 3900 block of Park Avenue. It quickly went to five alarms.

Fire officials are warning residents in the area that smoke from the fire could be toxic. It’s recommended that residents turn off the their heating system to avoid pulling the smoke into their homes.

Two firefighters and a warehouse employee suffered minor injuries.

There’s no word on what may have sparked this fire.