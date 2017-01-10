Firefighter Injured In St. Charles Fire

St. Charles, MO (KTRS) A firefighter is recovering after being injured in a two-alarm fire in St. Charles. Firefighters responded to a burning building on First Capitol Drive late Monday night. The fire spread to the building next door. Fire officials say a firefighter was searching one of the buildings for victims, when something […]

St. Charles, MO (KTRS) A firefighter is recovering after being injured in a two-alarm fire in St. Charles.

Firefighters responded to a burning building on First Capitol Drive late Monday night. The fire spread to the building next door.

Fire officials say a firefighter was searching one of the buildings for victims, when something from the ceiling came crashing down on him and knocked him unconscious. He was treated and released from an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The buildings, which are occupied by businesses and apartments, but sustained damaged.