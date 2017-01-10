Firefighter Injured In St. Charles Fire

St. Charles, MO (KTRS) A firefighter is recovering after being injured in a two-alarm fire in St. Charles. Firefighters responded to a burning building on First Capitol Drive late Monday night. The fire spread to the building next door. Fire officials say a firefighter was searching one of the buildings for victims, when something […]
St. Charles, MO (KTRS) A firefighter is recovering after being injured in a two-alarm fire in St. Charles.
Firefighters responded to a burning building on First Capitol Drive late Monday night. The fire spread to the building next door.
Fire officials say a firefighter was searching one of the buildings for victims, when something from the ceiling came crashing down on him and knocked him unconscious. He was treated and released from an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The buildings, which are occupied by businesses and apartments, but sustained damaged.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.