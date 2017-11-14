ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A five-alarm blaze that started Wednesday morning about 10:30 in the basement of Park Warehouse Services on the southside continues burning at this hour. So far, only two injuries are confirmed – one is a firefighter who suffered some smoke inhalation and the other individual has not been identified but the injuries are not considered serious. St. Louis Fire spokesman Garon Mosby says besides a report of magnesium stored in the basement … which can explode … there’s another source of fuel for the fire inside: 150,000 citronella candles.

City fire officials are being especially careful because of reports of magnesium being stored in the basement of the warehouse. When water is poured on magnesium, it can explode. A magnesium fire in St. Louis three years ago took firefighters hours to finally put it out.