Firefighters Battle Blaze Overnight In Portage Des Sioux

Portage Des Sioux, MO (KTRS) The cause of an overnight fire at a Portage Des Sioux harbor is being investigated.

Firefighters were called to a fire at Liberty Harbor at around 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found a 30-foot house boat fully engulfed in flames. Three other boats also sustained damage along with a dock.

No injuries were reported.