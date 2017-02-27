Firefighters Battle Blaze Overnight In Portage Des Sioux

Portage Des Sioux, MO (KTRS) The cause of an overnight fire at a Portage Des Sioux harbor is being investigated. Firefighters were called to a fire at Liberty Harbor at around 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found a 30-foot house boat fully engulfed in flames. Three other boats also sustained damage along with a […]
Portage Des Sioux, MO (KTRS) The cause of an overnight fire at a Portage Des Sioux harbor is being investigated.
Firefighters were called to a fire at Liberty Harbor at around 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found a 30-foot house boat fully engulfed in flames. Three other boats also sustained damage along with a dock.
No injuries were reported.
