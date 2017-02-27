Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Firefighters Battle Blaze Overnight In Portage Des Sioux

2017/02/27 10:15 AM
Firefighters Battle Blaze Overnight In Portage Des Sioux

Portage Des Sioux, MO  (KTRS)   The cause of an overnight fire at a Portage Des Sioux harbor is being investigated.

Firefighters were called to a fire at Liberty Harbor at around 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found a 30-foot house boat fully engulfed in flames. Three other boats also sustained damage along with a dock.

No injuries were reported.

