A Wentzville house explosion kept firefighters busy overnight. The Blaze broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on Bonnie Brook Lane. The house was fully engulfed. No one was home at the time and the cause is under investigation.

===================

Six dogs are saved from a house fire Monday night. St. Louis firefighters spent the last few hours of Labor Day fighting a house fire on Goodfellow Boulevard at Johanna Avenue. Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen. Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived. Some of the dogs received medical treatment.