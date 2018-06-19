St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) St. Louis County officials are reporting the first heat related death of the year.

Authorities say a 70-year-old Green Park woman died from heat-related issues when her home’s air-conditioning stopped working. The county’s medical examiner’s office reports the woman was found dead last Thursday by a family member.

Suzanee McCune, spokeswoman for the office, says the woman’s air conditioning apparently stopped working Thursday. She had made an appointment to have it repaired the night before she died.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.